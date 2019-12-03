Russell Wilson's stunning volleyball pick-6 vs. Vikings like none other you've seen before

Russell Wilson is having an MVP-candidate season filled with big runs and stunning touchdown throws that have reinforced his status as a bonafide football wizard.

He’d probably like to have this one back.

With his Seahawks tied at 7-7 with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Wilson took a second-down snap in the second quarter from the Seattle 22-yard line.

Not Wilson’s best decision

Wilson threw a laser over the middle that Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts batted back in Wilson’s direction when he got his hand up on a pass rush.

Russell Wilson's magic backfired with a bizarre pick-6 against the Vikings. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Wilson, panicked, responded by batting the ball back toward Watts as if the two were playing volleyball.

They weren’t.

Vikings safety Anthony Harris swooped in to grab the lame duck ball out of the air and carried it into the end zone for an easy defensive touchdown.

Here’s the play from another angle with a better look at Wilson’s ill-advised bat at the football.

Attention all pass rushers! Learn from Armon Watts (@armonwatts) on this play. If you can’t get to the quarterback, gets your hands up, match the QB’s hands and hit the ball. @dlinevids1 #skol #passrush #dline #MINvsSEA pic.twitter.com/vRGxclWCR5 — Big Dog Pass Rush (@bigdogpassrush) December 3, 2019

Wilson’s made a career out of making big plays in big games. But this one was regrettable in a high-stakes matchup against a fellow NFC playoff contender.

