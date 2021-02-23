Breaking News:

Tiger Woods hospitalized after single-car accident in Los Angeles area

Russell Wilson's price tag revealed as more NFL teams show interest in Seahawks QB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Warner
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russell Wilson's price tag revealed as more NFL teams show interest in Seahawks QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson started a whirlwind of different topics and angles when he voiced his frustration with getting hit too much with Dan Patrick earlier this month.

When the news hit of that, the word was out that the Seahawks were unhappy with him being so vocal about how he was voicing his displeasure.

Obviously, speculation started to arise that maybe the relationship between the two is over and that a trade for Wilson is somewhat being worked out.

Over these last few days, it seems that teams from around the league have been asking if Wilson is indeed available for a trade.

No real word on if GM John Schneider has considered a deal involving the Seahawks star, but we at least know what he is asking for if teams do want to proceed. 

NFL Media reporter Michael Silver spoke with Andrew Siciliano about what the starting point is to actually have a conversation about a trade for Wilson, and it's about three first-round picks. 

What’s realistic price if the Seahawks were to trade Russell Wilson? I think you start with something like three-first round draft picks. That’s kind of the message that other teams believe would be conveyed.

Michael Silver

It's interesting to see at least some type of scenario where if Wilson were to be traded, three-first round picks would be the start.

A few days earlier, there wasn’t even a shot or a chance that Wilson was going anywhere. But now? It seems that Schneider is at least setting a bar so that other teams may know what it will take to start a conversation.

No reports have been made just yet on if any team is even willing to give away that many first-round picks.

If a trade for Wilson were in the works, the Seahawks would have to take $39 million of dead money going into their cap. Which is a lot of money that the organization would have to let go of for breaking the back for their franchise quarterback.

Wilson is certainly worth the price tag if we are looking at what he has done with the Seahawks. The Rams gave away two first-round picks for Matthew Stafford to get him to LA, and Wilson has been to two Super Bowls in his nine-year career.

He also had a career year with the Seahawks last year despite not going deep into the playoffs. He finished the year with 4,212 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and just 13 interceptions.

If teams are willing to sacrifice that many first-round picks for Wilson, they should be well-assured that their franchise will be making the playoffs with him leading the way. 

The Seahawks have missed the playoffs only once since Wilson took over the starting gig in 2012.

A trade most likely won’t happen this offseason for Wilson, but something could happen next year if things don’t get fixed in Seattle.

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Godwin: I won’t put myself in miserable situation for a few extra dollars

    Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is one of a handful of key players from the Super Bowl LV champs that are on their way to free agency next month and he shared some of his thoughts about the situation on Tuesday. Godwin was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and said that he thinks [more]

  • Mark Cuban denies Mavericks are shopping Kristaps Porzingis

    Cuban said that conversations about trading Porzingis 'have not happened.'

  • 'Succession' star Nicholas Braun shoots his shot with Kim Kardashian after she files for divorce from Kanye West

    "Would you be down to meet a new person, a totally kind of different guy?" the actor asked Kardashian West in an Instagram video.

  • Chinese Man’s Teeth Knocked Out, Suffers Brain Hemorrhage After Random Attack in NYC

    A Chinese man in New York ended up in a coma after getting beaten up on a street last Friday. The incident occurred while the victim, identified only as Zheng, was out for an evening walk just a few blocks away from his home in Flushing, Queens. After having a drink, Zheng went out and came across a “very tall” person, who made small talk with him.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • 2020 first-round bust Isaiah Wilson says he's 'done with' Titans after ultimatum from GM

    Is Isaiah Wilson's troubled stint with the Titans finished after one season?

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Body language expert reveals 'secret' gesture that means someone is attracted to you: 'Changed the whole game'

    It's hard to know if someone actually likes you unless you straight-up ask them, but who has time for that?

  • Gal Gadot Wows in a Sequined & Lace-Trimmed Minidress With the Tallest Heels for ‘W Magazine’

    The actress stars as one of the publication's best in cinema for the year.

  • Grilled chicken and water: How Jake Paul is preparing in Miami for his upcoming fight

    Jake Paul: He ready (almost).

  • Ben Roethlisberger met with Art Rooney II today

    Whether the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger can reach an agreement that will result in the team bringing him back this season remains to be seen. But they’re discussing it. Roethlisberger and Steelers President Art Rooney II met today, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The meeting went well, according to the report. The [more]

  • 400-pound PRIDE alum Zuluzinho floors opponent at buzzer, celebrates too soon, loses fight

    At age 42, Zuluzinho showed he can still pack a punch and nearly pulled off an upset.

  • J.J. Watt’s cryptic tweet sparks crazy speculation about his next destination

    J.J. Watt has said that “free agency is wild.” He’s doing his best to make it even wilder. A seven-word tweet that Watt posted on Tuesday morning has sparked rampant speculation regarding the message he isn’t, or isn’t, sending regarding his future. “Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell,” Watt said. Some are suggesting that [more]

  • NFL rumors: Malcolm Jenkins tries to correct one major Carson Wentz myth

    The stories and reports surrounding Colts QB Carson Wentz are varied, but his former teammates know the truth. By Adam Hermann

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election-fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election-fraud claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.

  • 65% of Americans want next COVID stimulus check to be at minimum $1400, new Insider poll found

    A quarter of respondents said the next COVID-19 stimulus checks should be $2,000, an amount Biden pledged before his inauguration.

  • Italy landslide drags 200 coffins into the sea near popular tourist resort

    Hundreds of coffins were carried away and plunged into the seas after a landslide on Tuesday hit a graveyard in a village near Genoa. Firemen and rescuers in Camogli, a cliff-side village near the northern city of Genoa, scrambled to rescue the coffins, many of which were damaged or destroyed after falling on the rocks about 50 metres below the cemetery. Only a dozen coffins out of the more than 200 swept away had been recovered as of Tuesday afternoon. Images of open and partially destroyed coffins floating in Camogli’s green waters were published by most Italian media and were shared widely on social media. The landslide appears to have been caused by coastal erosion, aggravated by severe storms that hit the northern Liguria region in recent years. It also destroyed two chapels at the Camogli cemetery. Genoa prosecutors have opened an investigation into the disaster, examining recent building works in the area, which they say could have played a role in the landslide. Local news reports suggested that the slope at Camogli had started to suffer from instability problems after a major storm in 2018. Works to mitigate the instability on parts of the cliff are ongoing. Families who lost their relatives' remains at sea will be offered support, Camogli's mayor said. “We’ll do our best to identify the bodies also using DNA tests,” said Francesco Olivari. “We are also planning to create a team that would provide psychological support to those people, who are understandably under shock.”

  • Republican senator defends pro-Trump protesters who stormed Capitol, falsely blaming insurrection on ‘fake supporters’

    Of the 250 people who have been arrested for their roles in the riot, dozens have been connected to right-wing groups that support Donald Trump

  • Republicans release bill to 'gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $10'

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) unveiled a proposal on increasing the federal minimum wage to $10 by 2025. The proposal comes as President Joe Biden and Democrats push to include a provision increasing the minimum wage to $15 by 2025.

  • Peter King’s five mock trade proposals for Deshaun Watson

    Peter King shares five trade proposals he created for teams in the hunt for Deshaun Watson that could blow the Texans away.