Russell Wilson's interception was even worse than Tom Brady's sack

Think Tom Brady decision to take a sack instead of throwing the ball away at the end of the first half Sunday was bad? It's nothing compared to Russell Wilson, who threw the ball away with disastrous consequences.

Think Tom Brady decision to take a sack instead of throwing the ball away at the end of the first half Sunday was bad? It's nothing compared to Russell Wilson, who threw the ball away with disastrous consequences.

If Russell Wilson were an Internet meme, he'd be saying "Hold my beer" to Tom Brady.

One day after Brady was ripped for his terrible decision to not throw the ball away at the end of the first half (later admitting he lost track of how many timeouts the Patriots had), the Seahawks QB actually did throw the ball away... with even more disastrous results.

Just like Brady, Wilson had the ball right near the goal line with no timeouts with under 30 seconds to play in the first half. Just like Brady, Wilson was under heavy pressure. But unlike Brady, Wilson didn't take the sack and go to the locker room leaving at least three points on the board. Instead, with Danielle Hunter about to sack him, Wilson flung the ball into no man's land, right into the waiting arms of Minnesota's Eric Kendricks.

It's probably no consolation to Wilson or Seahawks fans, but at least it wasn't his worst career interception on a play that started at the 1-yard line. 

