Russell Wilson's interception was even worse than Tom Brady's sack originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If Russell Wilson were an Internet meme, he'd be saying "Hold my beer" to Tom Brady.

One day after Brady was ripped for his terrible decision to not throw the ball away at the end of the first half (later admitting he lost track of how many timeouts the Patriots had), the Seahawks QB actually did throw the ball away... with even more disastrous results.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Just like Brady, Wilson had the ball right near the goal line with no timeouts with under 30 seconds to play in the first half. Just like Brady, Wilson was under heavy pressure. But unlike Brady, Wilson didn't take the sack and go to the locker room leaving at least three points on the board. Instead, with Danielle Hunter about to sack him, Wilson flung the ball into no man's land, right into the waiting arms of Minnesota's Eric Kendricks.

This wasn't the best way to close out the first half for the Seahawks 😬



(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/xmmLKOISYL



— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 11, 2018

It's probably no consolation to Wilson or Seahawks fans, but at least it wasn't his worst career interception on a play that started at the 1-yard line.

Story continues

That was Russell Wilson's first interception on a play from the 1-yard line since the Super Bowl against the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/surGnZL9GZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 11, 2018

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE