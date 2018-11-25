Russell Wilson's heroics lift Seahawks to 30-27 victory over Panthers

The NFC West playoff race isn’t over just yet and the Los Angeles Rams can thank Seattle’s Russell Wilson for keeping it alive.

Wilson orchestrated not one, but two magical drives in the fourth quarter to pull off a 30-27 victory for the Seahawks over the Carolina Panthers. In doing so, they staved off a Rams division title for at least another week.

Technically the game was won via a 31-yard field goal by Sebastian Janikowski with time expiring, but this one was all Wilson.

Russell Wilson delivered again in Week 12 with the 17th fourth-quarter comeback of his career against the Carolina Panthers. (Getty Images)

After the Panthers took a 27-20 lead with just under seven minutes left in regulation, Wilson took the Seahawks down to the Carolina 35-yard line before his offense stalled. Usually it’s the Panthers who risk it all in these situations but Seattle coach Pete Carroll wasn’t content to let Carolina’s Ron Rivera have all the fun.

Carroll put the ball back in Wilson’s hands on fourth-and-3 and let his franchise quarterback make the play. Wilson delivered with a 35-yard strike to David Moore for a touchdown. Tie game.

And it got only crazier from there.

When Carolina kicker Graham Gano missed a 52-yard field goal to take the lead with less than two minutes to play, the Seahawks took over near midfield and nearly squandered another chance to score on Carolina.

Instead, Wilson took the snap on third-and-5 and launched a 43-yard missile to wideout Tyler Lockett, who went down at the 10-yard line. It made for an easy chip shot for Janikowski for the win.





The game might have ended on the kicker’s foot, but this one would’ve been over long before then if not for Wilson’s arm. Of course, these types of victories have become a habit for the Seahawks. Sunday marked the 22nd game-winning drive by Wilson and his 17th career fourth-quarter comeback.

Thanks to his latest bit of late-game wizardry, the Seahawks are now 6-5 and still alive in the NFC West.

