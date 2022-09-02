What Russell Wilson's contract extension means for Lamar Jackson 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses the NFL quarterback contract market.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had [more]
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
Jimmy Garoppolo isn't concerned about his ego being bruised after staying with the 49ers as Trey Lance's backup.
The grades are in! Grading Penn State's Week 1 win at Purdue
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
He's said family has always taken a "back seat" to football and it sounds like they're going to have to wait a little longer.
Nick Sirianni explained why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book from the Saints earlier this week. By Dave Zangaro
In escaping what would have been a colossal setback to start the season against Purdue, Penn State stayed on course to compete for a major bowl.
If you don't think Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is tough, then listen to this stomach-turning tale from teammate Pat Elflein.
Chris Russo believes that the 49ers' decision to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo is a 'desperate move.'
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
Rafael Nadal overcame a freak injury scare when he accidentally hit himself with his own racquet to reach the US Open third round on Thursday.
Defensive end said he dreamed it was time to cut his nine years of blond hair, now the former New England Patriot hopes to revive his career
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
The Donovan Mitchell trade awoke the NBA offseason from its slumber and impacted many teams around the league. Who won and who lost?
Fred Couples is the latest golfer to take aim at Cameron Smith, the reigning British Open champion, who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
Pittsburgh send 2 to IR and sign two back to the 53-man roster.
The AFC is absolutely loaded, so where does that leave the Patriots in the conference's hierarchy? Here's where five NFL execs ranked New England.
Data from Google Trends shows what the most searched college football teams are in the country, and in each state. We want to know your thoughts.
Rafael Nadal cut himself on the bridge of his nose with his own racket when it ricocheted off the court on the follow-through from a shot, leaving himself bloodied and dizzy during his second-round victory at the U.S. Open. Play was delayed for about five minutes during a medical timeout in the fourth set of what would become a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 win against Fabio Fognini at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a match that began Thursday night and finished after midnight on Friday. It made for a bizarre, and briefly scary, scene, as Nadal immediately grimaced, dropped his racket, put a palm to his face and then placed both hands on his head.