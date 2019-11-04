Russell Wilson's career-high 5th TD secures walkoff win for Seahawks

Russell Wilson’s magnificent season kept rolling Sunday in an overtime win that saw him tie a career high for touchdown passes.

He hit the career number in dramatic fashion, capping a 75-yard overtime drive with a walkoff scoring pass to tight end Jacob Hollister — his fifth of the day — in a 40-34 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The score capped a comeback that saw the Seahawks rally from a 21-7 first-half deficit to finish the first half of their season 6-2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was another spectacular performance from Wilson in the midst of a career season that saw him complete 29-of-43 pass attempts for 378 yards and five touchdowns without a turnover.

Wilson keeping up case for MVP

Through eight games, Wilson has thrown for 22 touchdowns and just one interception as he continues to make a case for his first MVP trophy.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf were the primary beneficiaries of Wilson’s big day. Lockett tallied 152 yards and two touchdowns on 13 catches while rookie speedster Metcalf secured six catches for 123 yards and a score.

Russell Wilson added another notch to his MVP campaign with a massive day against the Bucs. (Joe Nicholson/Reuters)

Chris Carson carried the load on the ground with 105 rushing yards.

Story continues

The Seahawks needed the offensive explosion to counter big passing day from Jameis Winston, who threw for 335 yards and a pair of touchdowns and connected with Mike Evans for 180 and a score.

But it wasn’t enough against a Seahawks team that continues to lean on its five-time Pro Bowl quarterback to come up with wins.

More from Yahoo Sports: