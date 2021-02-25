Russell Wilson's agent reveals which teams QB would consider being traded to in the future

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson's frustration with the Seattle Seahawks has "escalated to the point that his camp has broached potential trade destinations with the Seahawks," per Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando, and Jayson Jenks, of The Athletic.

The Athletic reported that Jets were among the teams that have been brought up by Wilson's camp; however, Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers clarified to ESPN that his client hasn't requested a trade but would only go to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders, and Chicago Bears.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Feb. 9 that "enterprising executives" were making calls to Seattle to inquire about Wilson's availability due in part to what they saw as Wilson's frustration with Seattle.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported on Feb. 11 that the Jets would be in on any potential Wilson sweepstakes should they occur.



The Jets are facing an enormous decision this offseason when it comes to their future at quarterback.



The team could keep Sam Darnold, draft a player like Zach Wilson or Justin Fields at No. 2, or attempt to swing a trade for a superstar such as Wilson or Deshaun Watson -- though the Houston Texans continue to maintain that the unhappy Watson is not available.

When it comes to the 32-year-old Wilson, he is entering the second season of a four-year deal worth $140 million and is due to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

The Jets, with roughly $73 million in salary cap space, can afford to take on any of the available quarterbacks.