Russell Wilson's best throws from 3-TD game Week 18
Watch all of the best throws made by Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson from his 3-touchdown game in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.
That was a good performance from the Broncos!
What a game for Russell Wilson! His third touchdown pass gives the Broncos a 31-20 lead over the Chargers.
It took a little extra time, but the Seahawks kept their postseason hopes alive — and ended those of the Lions — with their 19-16 overtime victory over the Rams. Seattle kicker Jason Myers sent a 46-yard field goal off the right upright to end regulation. But in overtime, Myers was able to hit a [more]
According to NFL.com, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will interview with the Denver Broncos virtually this week for the head coaching position.
A look at the Studs and Duds from the Seattle Seahawks crazy overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Philadelphia Eagles needed everything they had to beat the New York Giants' third-string reserves to close out the 2022 regular season.
Bobby Wagner got a standing ovation from Seahawks fans after his return to Seattle, which made for an awesome moment
The Raptors defeat the Trail Blazers, 117-105. Pascal Siakam recorded 27 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Raptors, while Scottie Barnes (22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals) and Fred VanVleet (14 points, six rebounds, seven assists, four 3PM) added a combined 36 points in the victory. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 34 points, four rebounds and eight assists for the Trail Blazers in a losing effort. The Raptors improve to 17-23 on the season, while the Trail Blazers fall to 19-20.
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for what's sure to be a charged-up night at Lambeau Field.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
Washington wins an error-filled NFC East game against Dallas in Landover, Md.
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are peaking at just the right time and now know they won't have to go on the road for at least a few more weeks. Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to lead the Niners (13-4) to their 10th straight win to end the regular season.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warmed up ahead of Week 18's tilt with the #Raiders in a pullover honoring #Bills S Damar Hamlin.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
With Week 18 nearly over, the Packers need to win Sunday night, otherwise Seahawks get NFC's final wild card.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
The playoff field in the NFC is nearly set. If the Packers beat the Lions, Matt LaFleur's team will face the 49ers in San Francisco in the NFC Wild Card Round.