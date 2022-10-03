Russell Wilson's best plays in 3-TD game Week 4
Watch Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's best plays in 3-TD game in the Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Watch Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's best plays in 3-TD game in the Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders are officially in the win column. Las Vegas held Denver’s offense in check on Sunday, defeating the Broncos 32-23 for the club’s first victory of the season. The Broncos made it close in the fourth quarter when the offense erased first-and-30 in part with a 55-yard pass from quarterback Russell Wilson to receiver [more]
Recapping the Packers' 27-24 overtime win over the Patriots in Week 4 of the 2022 season.
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes sank an eight-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole Sunday to defeat Austria's Sepp Straka and win the PGA Sanderson Farms Championship.
LAS VEGAS (AP) Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, Amik Robertson returned a fumble 68 yards for a score and the Las Vegas Raiders won their first game of the season, 32-23 over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. After opening their first season under coach Josh McDaniels by losing three straight one-score games, the Raiders (1-3) managed to do enough on the ground with their biggest rushing game in six years and on defense to hold off Russell Wilson and the Broncos (2-2).
Mike Vrabel explained what happened when Treylon Burks stayed on the field after sustaining an injury in Week 4.
The Ravens blew a second-half lead in loss the Bills, exacerbated by coach John Harbaugh's late-game call to go for TD in 4th-and-goal situation.
Raiders winners and losers in 32-23 victory vs. Broncos
The Patriots come up short after nearly stunning the Packers at Lambeau Field
The Patriots played hard. But in the end it was just another loss.
ATLANTA (AP) A three-point loss led many observers to second-guess Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski's ill-fated decision not to kick a field goal on the Browns' opening drive against Atlanta. It's possible the Browns' depleted defense played a role in Stefanski's call to go for it. The Browns were missing three starters on their defensive line, including All-Pro end Myles Garrett, in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Falcons.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Bill Belichick lost his cool during Sunday's game.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters melted down at head coach John Harbaugh as time ran out for Baltimore in a crushing loss to the Bills.
With Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor injured, Saquon Barkley rushed for 146 yards and even stepped in at QB to lead NY Giants to best start since 2009.
Only five Chiefs players will have two flag decals on their helmets.
Jerome Boger's horrid roughing the passer penalty was among the things that allowed the Bills to beat the Ravens.
Moments before Bills kicker Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to beat the Ravens on Sunday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters could be seen screaming at each other on the sideline. Other members of the team got between the two men before the 23-20 loss was officially in the books [more]
Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny and the Seattle Seahawks dropped the Detroit Lions to 1-3 in a 48-45 win at Ford Field.