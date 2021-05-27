The Seahawks, unlike many teams, do not have many players attending their organized team activities this week. Coach Pete Carroll said fewer than 40 players practiced today.

“I support these guys. I support the decision that they’ve made,” Carroll said.

Starting quarterback Russell Wilson is among those not attending the voluntary work in Seattle.

Wilson instead is working out on his own in San Diego, Carroll said. Backup Geno Smith also is absent, leaving the Seahawks with Danny Etling and Alex McGough at the position.

Carroll said he has talked to Wilson, who appeared in social media posts last week while working out in Southern California.

“Russ has had a number of guys come visit and work out down where he is in San Diego,” Carroll said. “And so, the quarterback position for us is very competitive. This is a really cool time for these guys learning the offense. . . . It’s a fun challenge for these guys, and they’re taking it to heart.”

Carroll has downplayed the public frustration expressed by Wilson early this offseason and said last week that Wilson was fired up to play another season in Seattle. Wilson, though, hasn’t spoken publicly in weeks, and on June 2, the 2021 cap cost to the Seahawks for a trade of Wilson will drop to $13 million.

Wilson, 32, has spent nine seasons in Seattle, producing a 107-52-1 record, including the postseason. He has earned seven Pro Bowl honors and has 33,946 passing yards and 267 touchdowns in his career.

Russell Wilson working out in San Diego, not with Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk