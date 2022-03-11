Here’s Russell Wilson working out days before trade to Broncos

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his appreciation for fans in Seattle ahead of a move to the Denver Broncos.

Before that tweet, one of Wilson’s most recent posts on social media was an Instagram video showing one of his recent workouts. In the 20-second clip, Wilson is shown passing, practicing his footwork and running cone drills in a beautiful setting surrounded by palm trees.

Judging from Wilson’s other posts at this mini football/soccer field, it appears to be the quarterback’s own backyard. That’s quite a setup!

Wilson’s trade to the Broncos won’t become official until next week when the NFL’s new league year begins (March 16). Denver has agreed to trade three players and five draft picks to Seattle in exchange for the 33-year-old quarterback.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII champion, has already arrived in Colorado and passed his physical.

