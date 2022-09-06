Russell Wilson watched film of college prospects with George Paton before NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, the end result of a breakup between Wilson and Seattle’s front office.

There were various reasons for that split, with Wilson having a lack of input in Seattle believed to be among them. It seems that the QB won’t have the same problem with the Broncos.

Denver has built its offense around Wilson and he’s been involved in the process. He’s also been looped in on the process of building the roster, with general manager George Paton even watching film of prospects with Wilson before the NFL draft earlier this year.

“I will never forget going into his office. He says, ‘Hey, come on in. I want to show you some clips. I have a bunch of receiver clips and stuff,'” Wilson said last week. “We watched every single receiver. Literally. When I say every single receiver, we watched every single receiver for about a good hour and a half, two hours.

“We watched every single guy, and then we came across this guy named Montrell Washington. We looked at each other like, ‘He may be the one.’ Sure enough. Obviously, George and his team have done an amazing job finding great talent, and how they pick these guys — it’s been really special.”

The Broncos later picked Washington in the fifth round of the draft. How much input Wilson had on the decision is uncertain, but just the fact that he was involved in the pre-draft process seems to be a sign that Denver’s front office plans to work with the QB and keep him in the loop.

That kind of QB-GM relationship doesn’t happen on every NFL team.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire