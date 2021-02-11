Russell Wilson wants to take Tom Brady, LeBron James approach with Seahawks, but is he asking too much?

Russell Wilson wants to take Tom Brady, LeBron James approach, but is he asking too much? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The quarterback movement is just beginning.

In recent years, there’s been a controversial shift in temperament for superstar QBs. Tom Brady being the most recent example of an elite play caller leaving one of sports longest and most dominant dynasties in New England to bring Tampa Bay its first Super Bowl title in nearly 20 years.

Now, Russell Wilson has become the latest quarterback to use his unparalleled talent to stretch his authority and make his grievances public.

The Seattle Seahawks QB spoke earlier this week about how he was tired of getting hit so much and why he wants to be involved in the team’s decision making. He also stated that he wasn’t sure if he was available in a trade, a decision only the Seahawks could answer.

Well, that message was received by Seattle.

“A source told me that the Seahawks’ management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media,” Dan Patrick said Wednesday. “You wonder if Russ and the Seahawks are going to be able to coexist. … Right now, the current situation is not sustainable. That’s what I was told.”

We get that Wilson is frustrated. The 32-year-old is coming off a 12-4 season that ended with a first-round playoff loss to the Rams in which he was sacked five times. The Seahawks also haven’t been to a Super Bowl since 2014 nor have they appeared in a conference championship since then, despite making the playoffs in five of the past six seasons.

But the Seahawks organization has made aggressive moves to support their irreplaceable asset and Wilson’s latest power play simply isn’t enough to buy the benefit of the doubt.

Here’s why. This is a list of “Russell Wilson friendly” moves the Seahawks have made to support their star QB in recent years:

Trading for four-time Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown.

Drafting Damien Lewis in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He recently earned a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Seattle has drafted 13 offensive linemen since 2013.

Trading for two-time All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

Drafting deep-threat DK Metcalf in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Bringing in valuable top-tier backs like Chris Carson.

Giving Wilson a four-year, record-breaking $140 million contract extension in 2019.

Parting ways with legendary Legion of Boom to make Russell Wilson the face of the franchise

Giving Wilson a role in the search process for new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

As Wilson heads into his 10th season, it’s clear he’d like to have more of a voice when it comes to the construction of the roster as it relates to Seattle’s future success.

But has Wilson earned the right to tell the Seahawks who they should pursue at this point in his career? Has he reached LeBron James and Tom Brady’s level of fame and success? Wilson belongs in the conversation next to the Tom Brady's and Peyton Manning's of the world, but he still has room to improve his own game.

While Wilson warrants more protection, a similar argument can be made that Wilson’s style of play needs to be altered too.

According to Pro Football Focus, 14 of Wilson’s 47 sacks were his fault in 2020. He was pressured on nearly 38 percent of his dropbacks, good for fourth among passers. Many have scrutinized Wilson for trying to extend plays and holding onto the ball too long at times.

Regardless of what you believe, the eight-time Pro Bowler is a fiery veteran driven to achieve success. Since back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, the Seahawks have been stuck on being simply a “good” team.

Wilson acknowledges his expiration date in Seattle will be determined by how John Schneider and the front office reacts to his recent comments, and it’s clear he wants them to feel a sense of urgency… now.