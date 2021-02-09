Russell Wilson wants in on Seahawks’ personnel decisions

Russell Wilson wants to have a say in Seattle Seahawks personnel decisions, the Seattle Seahawks’ superstar QB said during an appearance Tuesday on The Dan Patrick Show.

“I want to be involved,” Wilson said. “At the end of the day, it’s your legacy, your team’s legacy. … It helps to be involved more. That dialogue should happen more often.”

Wilson has led the Seahawks to double-digit wins in eight of his nine seasons. The one time they missed, 2017, Seattle won nine games.

The perennial playoff team has been to a pair of Super Bowls with Wilson, splitting them.

Wilson doesn’t seem to want out of Seattle.

“I’m not sure if I’m available or not. That’s a Seahawks question,” Wilson told Patrick. “Hopefully, I’ll play in Seattle forever.”

Wilson has been sacked 394 times in his nine seasons, something he would like to see lessen.

“I’m frustrated with getting hit too much,” Wilson said.