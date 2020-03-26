Russell Wilson wants Seahawks to bring back these vintage threads

Say it's true.

The NFL is considering a change to the one-helmet rule, which mandates a team wear only one color on their helmet. If such a rule were implemented, NFL teams would like to use an alternate uniform with an alternate helmet to do it.

Russell Wilson made it clear he firmly approves of this idea.

In a post on Twitter Wednesday night, the Seattle Seahawks franchise quarterback shared a photoshopped version of himself rocking the Cortez Kennedy-Curt Warner era throwback threads.

"This is a MUST," Wilson said in the post. "Seahawks fans around the world would love! #JustDoIt #Throwbacks."

Another photo circulated from Twitter user Condre3k with DK Metcalf donning retro white threads.

Seahawks fans sent their stamp of approval on Wilson's idea.

Could you imagine….the Seahawks once again in these bad boys? Mind blown.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that there will be no change for the 2020 season. The ongoing discussions for a change would take place in 2021, but no decisions have been made as of now.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians told The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday that the Bucs' creamsicle throwbacks could make a comeback if the one-helmet rule is ditched.

"I think once the helmet rule change, next year, we might have some creamsicles, some throwbacks, which I think are the best uniforms in the league," Arians said.

The league created the one-helmet rule in 2013 that said teams were required to choose one helmet color a season no matter what alternate uniform combination the team wanted to have. The Seahawks went with dark blue. If Seattle were to do its throwback jerseys, they would need silver helmets to match the vintage duds.

So, will we ever get to see these classics in the modern NFL? Seahawks fans are clamoring for a return to the team's storied uniforms, but Wilson's desire to rock these old-school style throwbacks will have to wait for now.

