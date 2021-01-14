The Seahawks are looking for a new offensive coordinator, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to be included.

Wilson said today that he considers this a critical point in his career, and he thinks it’s critical that the Seahawks listen to his input in finding the right person to run the offense.

“As the quarterback, it’s imperative to my career,” Wilson said, via Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest.

Wilson said he considers Brian Schottenheimer, who was fired as offensive coordinator this week, to be a “tremendous coach.” And Wilson added that it’s important for he and head coach Pete Carroll to be on the same page about Schottenheimer’s replacement.

If they can’t get on the same page, the Seahawks may have an unhappy franchise quarterback.

Russell Wilson wants to be involved in Seahawks’ offensive coordinator hiring originally appeared on Pro Football Talk