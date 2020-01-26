Russell Wilson is suiting up in the Pro Bowl for the fifth time Sunday with some of the best NFL players in the game.

As he looks around the field in Orlando, the Seahawks quarterback might be envisioning one or two of those players playing in Seattle along with him.

"I think we need a couple more,'' Wilson said in an interview with ESPN. "I think we need a couple more. Jadeveon (Clowney) is a big-time guy that we would love to get back on our football team. He was so good in the locker room. He brought so many just havoc plays to the field. Hopefully, we can get a few other players there on the defense. Then also on offense, we have a great offense, but I think we can always add more pieces. I think that's going to be the part that's going to be great with John Schneider and Pete Carroll, as well, in terms of this offseason's free agency. Free agency is very, very key to getting those superstars on your team and try to get great players that can fill the space."

Wilson, 31, signed a contract extension during last year's offseason, is set to make an average of $35 million through 2023, which for now, makes him the highest-paid NFL player.

Of course, Wilson would rather be competing in the Super Bowl next week in Miami. Injuries hit the Seahawks late in the season and they didn't have enough to get over the hump.

Sitting at home doesn't sit well with Wilson, who wants to cement his legacy with the Seahawks.

To do that, though, the Super Bowl champion will need a superstar or two to help Seattle rise to the top once again.

According to OvertheCap.com, Seattle currently has roughly $59.4 million in available cap space for the 2020 season, which is eighth-most in the NFL.

Now, the biggest question is, what are they going to do with that money?

Russell Wilson wants to get a couple more superstars on Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest