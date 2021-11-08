Russell Wilson has urged Seahawks to sign Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. has been waived by the Browns after a restructure, releasing a three-time Pro Bowler onto the market who can make a serious impact on the playoff race.

Even though things didn’t work out for Beckham in Cleveland, we can expect a lot of teams will be interested in getting him. Apparently, Seattle is one of them. According to a report by Mike Jones at USA Today, the Seahawks have shown “strong interest” in acquiring Beckham and Russell Wilson is lobbying for it.

“The Seahawks have shown strong interest in acquiring the wide receiver, the person said. Quarterback Russell Wilson has urged Seahawks brass for a Beckham signing, and in recent days, team officials have done extensive research on the wideout.”

Beckham can officially be claimed on Monday and Seattle is currently No. 9 in the waiver wire order. However, reports indicate that Beckham wants to clear waivers and then sign with a team, preferably a contender.

