Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett are going up. It's an elevator pun, but it is completely accurate.

The Seattle Seahawks' quarterback and go-to receiver have chemistry unlike any other. It has been displayed on several occasions all over the field.

Remember this touchdown vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football?

Tyler Lockett with his best Santonio Holmes impression on this bizarre TD catch.



The throw. The catch. Incredible.🤯



The #Seahawks lead the #Rams 7-6 heading into the 2nd quarter.

(via @NFL) #TNF #LARvsSEA pic.twitter.com/gzqzZ3k6n9









— NFL Latest (@UpToDate1NFL) October 4, 2019

Or this diving grab:

Finally watching the #Seahawks-#Ravens game and Tyler Lockett's touchdown is just ridiculous. What a play. pic.twitter.com/K4CrXDARoU — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) October 22, 2019

Coming off his best season yet in 2018 (965 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns), Lockett has already recorded 40 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns through seven games this season. Meanwhile, Wilson has performed on an MVP level.

Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett are locked in everywhere Even in an elevator originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest