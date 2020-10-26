Sunday Night Football features several big-time receivers. The list includes Tyler Lockett, but his name isn’t the first or second on the list.

But Lockett played the part of superstar on the game’s first drive.

He caught three passes for 41 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson.

On the first play from scrimmage, Patrick Peterson jammed Lockett at the line of scrimmage. Lockett got still made a spectacular one-handed catch over Peterson for a 34-yard gain to the Arizona 41.

Two plays later, he caught a 4-yarder.

The six-play, 75-yard drive took 3:01 and gives the Seahawks an early 7-0 lead over the Cardinals. The Seahawks faced no third downs in their opening drive.

Wilson went 5-for-5 for 65 yards.

Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett lead Seahawks to quick touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk