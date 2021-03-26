Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has directly expressed frustration about the state of the team coming out of last season’s disappointing early playoff exit.

Wilson hasn’t said much directly in the weeks since expressing frustration with getting hit and saying he believed he should have input on team decisions. It’s fueled the notion of ongoing discontent between Wilson and the franchise.

However, Wilson has recently expressed excitement over some of the moves the team has made through his Twitter account.

Most recently, Wilson was enthused by the new Thursday night that the team was bringing Carlos Dunlap back to the team on a two-year deal.

“

LETS GOOO!!! @Carlos_Dunlap Back!

,” Wilson wrote.

Wilson has sent similar messages about the re-signings of Benson Mayowa and Chris Carson, addition of Kerry Hyder, and the contract extension for Poona Ford.

Wilson hasn’t addressed every move made by the team this offseason. He hasn’t commented on the trade to acquire Gabe Jackson from the Las Vegas Raiders, the re-signing of Ethan Pocic at center, the addition of Ahkello Witherspoon at cornerback or the signing of Gerald Everett.

Nevertheless, Wilson’s excitement about some of the moves the team has made indicates he’s looking forward to playing with the group again this year. Given the trade speculation about Wilson possibly wanting out of Seattle, it appears as though he’s at anticipating to play for the Seahawks again in 2021.

Does that mean that Wilson’s issues with the team have been fully resolved? Not necessarily. Whether he’s truly content will probably depend on just how good the team ends up performing next season. He at least seems happy about some of the moves the team has made to help them in that quest.

Russell Wilson tweets excitement over Carlos Dunlap, Chris Carson re-signings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk