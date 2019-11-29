Russell Wilson, who turned 31 Friday, plans to play until he’s 45

Russell Wilson is currently in the midst of his eighth NFL season in what has arguably been his best year yet.

He leads the league with 24 touchdown passes with just three interceptions. He's powered the Seahawks to a 9-2 record while cementing himself in the MVP conversation. And on Friday, while celebrating his 31st birthday, he explained that he hopes he hasn't even reached the midway point of his NFL career.

"I've always wanted to go for 45," Wilson said. "That's what I feel like I can do. It's my eighth season, and I feel like I'm just getting started. I feel like I haven't done anything yet. That's a good feeling."

He must have a curious definition of "anything." Wilson is a Super Bowl Champion, a five-time Pro Bowler and, barring an unforeseen nosedive, is already destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His list of records and accomplishments is headlined by recently becoming the first quarterback in league history to lead his team to a winning record in each of his first eight seasons.

Playing until age 45 would mean Wilson has 14 seasons left following this one. In that scenario, he'd be hanging it up after his 2033 campaign.

Wilson invests heavily in his mental and physical wellbeing. He employs a team that keep his body and mind in peak performance, which is the biggest reason why he believes his lofty goal is attainable.

"I feel really young," Wilson said. "I feel more vibrant than ever. I feel fast. I feel strong. My arm feels great. My mind feels better. My heart feels even better than that."

Tom Brady, 42, is currently in his 20th season. Derek Jeter, Wilson's favorite athlete, also played 20 seasons. Wilson's goal would get him to 22 years in the NFL.

"I just remember when (Jeter) retired, playing 20 years for the New York Yankees and tipping his hat and everything," Wilson said.

It's easy to scoff at Wilson's lofty aspirations, but at this point, given all the quarterback has accomplished and overcome, do you really want to be the person who tells Wilson that his goal is unreasonable?

Should he get there, come November 2033, Wilson would become the oldest quarterback to ever start a game in the NFL (Steve DeBerg, 44).

