Russell Wilson truly is a one-man band

When the Lions gave quarterback Matthew Stafford a new deal worth $27 million per year, many reacted by pointing out that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers merits a major increase over his $22 million per year salary. But there’s another quarterback who is woefully underpaid, in light of recent movements in the market.

He’s Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who continues to be pretty much the entirety of the team’s offense.

As noted by Gil Brandt of NFL.com, Wilson has accounted for 96.3 percent of the team’s offensive touchdowns in 2017. That’s the highest percentage in the Super Bowl era for any one player.

Only one offensive touchdown has been scored without Wilson’s involvement. That happened way back in Week Four, when running back J.D. McKissic scampered 30 yards to the end zone. The other touchdowns — 23 passing and three rushing — were thrown by Wilson or carried in by him.

Wilson signed a four-year extension in 2015, which pays him $87.6 million in new money. He’s due to make $15.5 million next year, with a cap number of $23.7 million.

Given what he means to the offense, it’s time for the Seahawks to think about giving him more.