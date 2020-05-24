Russell Wilson trolls Tom Brady and Patriots fans are salty about it

Seahawks Twitter seems to be a different breed online and Russell Wilson has to be the perfect quarterback for them.

All offseason, Wilson has been killing it on social media including posting a video game that includes the many faces of Russell Wilson.

[RELATED]: Russell Wilson parodies present and former self in video game

Now, the Seahawks franchise quarterback is back at it again. This time, poking fun at Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady who is set to participate in "The Match: Champions for Charity" golf match with Phil Mickelson facing off against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

Me checking in on @TomBrady during the 16th hole today! #CapitalOneTheMatch ... See you all there! 🏌🏽‍♂️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/yZejMZ5wUi — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 24, 2020

Russ posted the remix of the famous scene from Happy Gilmore and most people online found the exchange funny.

This is great — Kevin Garrett (@KevinG2810) May 24, 2020

Everyone but Patriots fans who clearly are still hung up on their ex and feel the need to come to the defense of Brady even when he's not being attacked.

Many of Brady's brigade just reposted a gif of Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl-winning interception in Super Bowl 49.

Story continues

@TomBrady going to his happy place pic.twitter.com/NSBp8FXhTM — The one they call Dro (@The_PPhenomenon) May 24, 2020

Now do one where you throw a pick on the goal line and single handedly lose the superbowl — SSS (@Suksandhu) May 24, 2020

Someone's still salty about SuperBowl 49 — Jason Perez (@jpp1298) May 24, 2020

One user even tried claiming that Wilson choked back-to-back Super Bowls as if Wilson didn't win one in his second season in the NFL.

Umm...what universe are you living in where he choked back to back super bowls. He's been to two of them and one of them he won. Something ain't adding up here. — Md0097 (@md0097_) May 24, 2020

This wasn't the first time this offseason the two quarterbacks have joked with one another. Earlier, Wilson made fun of Brady for walking into the wrong home in Tampa Bay and claimed he "stole" a Super Bowl ring from him.

Despite the two clearly being friends, that won't make New England learn to take a joke.

Never change Patriots fans. Never change.

Be sure to check out the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest Kevin Calabro.

Russell Wilson trolls Tom Brady and Patriots fans are salty about it originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest