Russell Wilson traded to Broncos, Aaron Rodgers re-signs with Packers & suggestions to improve fantasy football

Scott Pianowski, Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don
·1 min read
In this article:
Scott Pianowski, Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don get together to discuss the news of the day, including Calvin Ridley’s year-long suspension and Aaron Rodgers re-signing with the Green Bay Packers. While they’re recording, the guys react to the breaking news of Russell Wilson being traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos.

Later, the guys make suggestions to improve the NFL, the viewing experience and fantasy football in general.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

