Russell Wilson traded to Broncos, Aaron Rodgers re-signs with Packers & suggestions to improve fantasy football

Scott Pianowski, Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don get together to discuss the news of the day, including Calvin Ridley’s year-long suspension and Aaron Rodgers re-signing with the Green Bay Packers. While they’re recording, the guys react to the breaking news of Russell Wilson being traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos.

Later, the guys make suggestions to improve the NFL, the viewing experience and fantasy football in general.

