If Russell Wilson was traded, here’s what a new team would owe him

Dylan Mickanen
·2 min read
If Russell Wilson was traded, here’s what a new team would owe him originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

All offseason long, Russell Wilson has been putting the Seahawks front office on notice publicly to the point that preferred trade destinations have been leaked to the media. 

While the Seahawks have no plans apparently to trade Wilson at this time, there's enough smoke to ponder the possibility of the franchise's best player suiting up for someone else sooner than later. 

With that said, the team trading for Wilson knows it's getting a top-five NFL quarterback but it's also getting one of the best value contracts in the league as well.

Wilson, who has a no-trade clause, would count as $39 million in dead cap this season for Seattle if traded per Eliot Shott-Parks.

But the team acquiring Wilson will be inheriting quite the team-friendly deal for the 32-year old signal caller as explained by Field Yates of ESPN.

Wilson would have a $19M base salary and $19M cap charge in 2021, $19M base salary, $5M roster bonus, and $24M cap charge in 2022 and a $22M base salary, $5M roster bonus, and $27M cap charge in 2023. 

A $19 million cap hit would have ranked 16th among quarterbacks last season, below players such as Jacoby Brissett and Alex Smith. 

Given the level of production Wilson's capable of, if Russ gets traded he could have the best value non-rookie contract in the entire league, which should be accounted for when Seattle negotiates with teams but the no-trade clause can make things much more difficult. Russ cannot be traded anywhere unless he's willing to go there. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wilson's list of trade destinations includes Dallas, New Orleans, Las Vegas and Chicago. 

