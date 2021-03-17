Russell Wilson trade: Seahawks, Bears deal could still happen

Schefter: Russell Wilson, Bears trade isn't dead yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Not ready to give up the ghost on a Russell Wilson trade? You’re not alone. On ESPN’s “Get Up,” Adam Schefter told the world that he’s not closing the book on it either.

“I don’t think it’s done, no,” Schefter said. “I don’t think I’m ready to say, ‘Russell Wilson is a Seahawk, will be a Seahawk.’ I just know how this league operates. They are inclined today not to move him, but I want to see the draft come and go before I’m ready to say that Russell Wilson will be a Seahawk this year.”

If Schefter doesn’t think this a done deal then why did the Bears go out and grab Andy Dalton on Tuesday? He believes it all came down to timing.

“If you’re moving on from Russell Wilson, you better feel good about the guy you’re replacing him with,” Schefter said. “I don’t think the Seahawks, or many teams, are comfortable entirely, yet, with the quarterbacks in the draft. They love them, they’re excited about them. But are you ready to move on from a quarterback who will one day be in the Hall of Fame for quarterbacks that you’re still doing work on? The Seahawks weren’t at this time.

“They might be right before the draft. Not today. The Bears didn’t want to wait, and they felt like the right move was to get Andy Dalton while they could. There were other teams pursuing him as well, so the Bears locked him up with a one-year, $10 million deal. They basically moved on.”

Even with Ryan Pace signing Dalton, Schefter doesn’t believe the Bears would be necessarily out if sentiments change in Seattle.

“Remember this: the Seahawks really liked Andy Dalton when he was coming out of the draft. So if the Seahawks ever come around and change their line of thinking, maybe Andy Dalton can be a chip in that trade.”