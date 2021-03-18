Russell Wilson trade: Schefter doubles down, Bears could have another shot

Schefter doubles down that a Wilson trade is not dead yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Adam Schefter is doubling down on his sentiment from Wednesday that a possible Russell Wilson trade might not be dead just yet. Appearing on “Get Up” again on Thursday, host Mike Greenberg asked if Schefter's thinking had changed at all, one day later.

“No different,” Schefter said. “This is a situation that bears watching right when we get close to the draft.”

This is a situation that “bears watching.” BEARS watching. Twitter detectives, go and have a field day with that one.

Again, Schefter laid out when Seattle could be ready to make a move, *if* they decide to make a move.

“When Seahawks general manager John Schneider has done the necessary due diligence on all the top quarterback prospects, and he knows that any package he gets contains either a quarterback he wants, or the ability to go get a quarterback that he wants,” Schefter said. “The Bears have the 20th-overall pick. They’re not getting a top-rated prospect with that pick. They don’t have another quarterback on that roster that they could acquire.”

Well, they do have Andy Dalton and Nick Fo... actually, never mind. Back to Schefter.

“Even though the Bears pursued Russell Wilson aggressively, there was really nothing that they could offer to the Seahawks that would change their stance at this point in time.

“Six weeks from now, we might have a different story.”

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!