Russell Wilson trade rumors reach new level of ridiculous

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is going to the Broncos this offseason. Or perhaps the Giants . Or maybe it’s the Saints . The Titans could also be a good fit.

By now, odds are Seahawks fans have heard at least this many teams “reported” to being a potential trade destination for Wilson this offseason somewhere on social media – and the Super Bowl hasn’t even been played yet. We can add another team to that list, as well. The latest potential trade partner for Russell Wilson is the Washington Football Team, recently rebranded to the Washington Commanders. This comes from DC radio host Kevin Sheehan, who says Wilson “isn’t against” being traded to Washington.

Call us cynical, but we don’t buy it.

Last offseason, Wilson supposedly listed a few NFL teams that he might be willing to waive his no-trade clause for and Washington wasn’t on it. More importantly, Wilson has refuted the report that he’d be willing to waive it in the first place.

Most of what Wilson has said publicly has been about staying in and winning championships with Seattle. The team has also made it clear they are not interested in trading him unless they’re absolutely forced to.

That won’t stop bored content producers from producing endless trade scenarios this offseason, but it’s important to keep perspective.

Truth is, there are really only two teams aroung the league (Miami and Philadelphia) that could actually offer a promising quarterback, a load of draft capital and young talent to sweeten the deal – three bare minimum requirements for the Seahawks to even consider thinking about it.

Remember, last year the Bears offered three first-round draft picks, a third-rounder plus star defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack and the Seahawks still said no.

If they’re not going to take Chicago’s massive 2021 offer, it’s hard to imagine one that they will. Unless Wilson is willing to go full holdout, we don’t see him getting traded in 2022. End of story.

