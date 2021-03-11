Russell Wilson rumors: Chicago Bears fans are either conspiracy theorists or expert detectives

Jonathan Warner
·3 min read
Russell Wilson rumors: Bears fans are either conspiracy theorists or expert detectives originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Ever since Russell Wilson named the Chicago Bears as one of four places he'd wave his no-trade clause for, Chicago Bears fans have been putting on a full-court press to recruit Wilson to the Windy City. 

Current Bears players have been tweeting at Wilson, too.

And NBC Sports Chicago even became a Russell Wilson fan account.

Bears fans are either so delusional in some mythical reality or are talking the trade into existence and it's hard to figure out which one is right. 

The lines have become so blurred. 

They're literally grasping at any straws they can to help fit their narrative. 

Case and point, on Wednesday, Josina Anderson tweeted the following: 

Do you know what Bears fans did with that tweet? 

They connected it to a possible trade for the current Seahawks quarterback-- because, of course.

That’s it. That’s all it took.

Bears fans started speculating that not only is a Russell Wilson trade imminent, it’s happening on Thursday.

These theories are incredible.

And they don't end.

All of these are creative reactions, and honestly, some of them are hilarious.

But come on, Bears fans, let’s take a step back for one moment.

The likelihood of Wilson leaving Seattle this year seems improbable. We'll write that is pencil, though. 

Could something happen next year? Maybe. But let's throw all this distraction out the window already and realize that your team will most likely be back with Nick Foles or Mitch Trubisky this coming season.

I know that is a sad reality to go back to, but it's your reality.

And at this point, it is just getting really desperate and sad to a degree. 

The speculation of it all is fine, but at some point Bears fans, we all have to come back to reality and realize this probably isn't going to happen.

It's just one tweet, Chicago. Let’s not jump to straight conclusions here.

So, are Bears fans out of their mind?

Likely yes. 

And then this came across the timeline: 

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!

It's really hard to know anymore... 

