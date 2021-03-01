Russell Wilson trade odds: Bears among favorites to land Seahawks QB

Bears among favorites to land Russell Wilson, if traded originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wondering what oddsmakers think about the Bears’ chances to land Russell Wilson this offseason? Wonder no more, because PointsBet published new odds for which team Wilson will play for in 2021.

While the Seahawks are still the heavy favorites to retain Wilson for 2021 at -1250, the Bears do have the fifth-shortest odds at +900. That means a $100 bet for Wilson to suit up for the Seahawks next season would only net you an $8 win for a $108 payout. Meanwhile that same $100 bet for Wilson to play for the Bears in 2021 would result in a $900 win, or $1000 payout total.

Speculation that Wilson could be traded has ramped up over the last few days, especially in Chicago since it’s reported that the Bears would be on Wilson’s short list of teams he’d like to play for. However many believe Seattle is more likely to trade Wilson next offseason than this offseason.

