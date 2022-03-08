How Russell Wilson trade impacts Jimmy Garoppolo market, 49ers

What Wilson blockbuster means for Jimmy G's trade market originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Cross the Denver Broncos off the list as a possible Jimmy Garoppolo destination.

But ... add the Seattle Seahawks?

An hour or so after the predictable news of Aaron Rodgers remaining with the Green Bay Packers on a contract extension, the football world was shook by the parting of Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks on Tuesday traded away the most important player in franchise history, quarterback Russell Wilson, to the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos were one of many QB-needy teams in the NFL. They swung big and connected in doing something for first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett that they never did for former coach Vic Fangio. The Broncos now have a top-flight NFL quarterback.

And that leaves the Seahawks as barely recognizable.

And the old 49ers-Seahawks rivalry — as one-sided as it had been for most of the past decade — is now a thing of the past, too.

The Seahawks finished fourth in the NFC West last season with Wilson, one of the top stars of the game over the past decade.

Now, Seattle does not have Wilson.

The Legion of Boom is long gone.

And all that remains from their glory days is head coach Pete Carroll.

Wilson’s move to the AFC West has a huge impact on the 49ers. They do not have to deal with him on a yearly basis any longer.

And it might have another impact, too.

The Seahawks join any number of NFL teams with a gaping hole at quarterback on their offseason depth chart.

Fresh off the NFL Scouting Combine, teams recognize there is no plug-and-play quarterback in this year’s draft. Nobody in the 2022 NFL Draft class is considered a Day 1 starter.

And that makes Jimmy Garoppolo looks even more attractive — even if he cannot throw a football until late June or early July after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Garoppolo said his goodbyes to the 49ers and the fan base after the season. Everyone recognizes Trey Lance will take over as the starter. And the 49ers plan to gain some draft capital and clear cap space with a trade of Garoppolo to some team with a vacancy at the most important position in sports.

Story continues

With Tom Brady not in the picture, Rodgers remaining with the Packers and Wilson on the move to Denver, Garoppolo might be the top QB on the veteran market.

Is there any chance he could now remain in the NFC West?

After all, there is an opening in Seattle.

Garoppolo to the Seahawks, anyone?

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast