Russell Wilson trade: ESPN suggests Bears-Seahawks deal involving Jets

ESPN proposed a Bears-Seahawks-Jets trade for Russell Wilson

The Russell Wilson-Bears chatter just keeps on churning. We've had insiders, analysts and pundits all continue to report or speculate that a trade isn't dead yet.

And on ESPN's Get Up, Mike Greenberg and former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum proposed a trade that gets Wilson to Chicago.

.@Espngreeny and @RealTannenbaum are proposing this as a potential Russell Wilson trade ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ouFyc9WZaN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 26, 2021

The Bears obviously get Russell Wilson in the deal, getting the Jets involved as a third team. The Jets send quarterback Sam Darnold to Seattle, and reportedly Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is a fan.

The Bears send a 2021 and 2022 first round pick, plus linebacker Roquan Smith, to Seattle. Then Chicago sends a 2022 second-round pick to the Jets.

Would Chicago fans do this trade?

IN. A. HEARTBEAT.

That's less than the Bears reportedly offered Seattle straight up, which was three first-round picks and two starting players.

The real question is would New York do this? They're basically trading Darnold away for a future second-round pick. Not horrible, but they probably think they can get a touch more than that. Not so much more to make the deal out of reach.

Maybe the Bears could throw in either Andy Dalton or Nick Foles to mentor the quarterback they'd pick in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Not an apples to apples comparison, but in 2019, after the Cardinals drafted quarterback Kyler Murray first-overall, Arizona traded Josh Rosen to Miami for a second-round pick and a future fifth-round pick. Rosen was a top-10 pick the year before.

That was the same year Darnold was drafted, so he's had more time to grow and prove himself than Rosen did when he was traded at that point.

But this is an upgrade from Tannenbaum's last solution to the Bears' quarterback situation which was to try and lure Andrew Luck out of retirement.

