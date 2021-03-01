Russell Wilson trade destinations, Alex Collins, K.J. Wright and more Seahawks news

As we come to the end of another week of the NFL offseason, it is time to take a look around the NFC West to check in on the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

K.J. Wright honored as Seattle's sports star of the year

Wright is one of the Seahawks' defensive studs and leaders. He has been honored for that, as he was named Male Seattle Sports Star of the Year.

Russell Wilson gives Seahawks list of acceptable trade destinations

Wilson is unhappy with the Seahawks and the Seahawks are also unhappy with the issues he has brought up publicly. There is talk that he could be traded, which would shake up the league. While he has not asked for a trade, he has approached the line. He reportedly has given the Seahawks a list of four teams he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for — the Cowboys, Saints, Bears or Raiders.

K.J. Wright wants to stay with Seahawks but won't take discount

Wright has played the last 10 seasons for the Seahawks and is nearly 32 years old. He is scheduled to be a free agent next month. He would like to finish his career with Seattle but did say that he isn't willing to take a hometown discount to stay.

Seahawks re-sign RB Alex Collins

The Seahawks have both their top running backs — Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde — scheduled to be free agents next month. They have brought back one player from the running back room. They re-signed Alex Collins, who bounced between the roster and the practice squad last season.

K.J. Wright says Wilson isn't leaving Seahawks

While there is some uncertainty about Wilson's future with the Seahawks, one player isn't worried. Linebacker K.J. Wright declared on Good Morning Football that Wilson isn't going anywhere. He is too important to the team and the city.

