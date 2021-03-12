Russell Wilson trade: Bears trying to make offer Seattle can't refuse

Bears trying to make offer for Wilson that can't be refused originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

These Russell Wilson trade rumors and reports just keep gaining steam. Ready for today's latest?

This one comes courtesy of Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd, who isn't necessarily known to break news but cites insider knowledge based on sources often.

"I’m told the Chicago Bears are trying to make a move on Russell Wilson and trying to create a move that is so good Seattle can’t say no," Cowherd said.

“I’m told the Chicago Bears are trying to make a move on Russell Wilson and trying to create a move that is so good Seattle can’t say no."



— The latest from @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/gohWppaxSg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 12, 2021

Cowherd also noted Seattle would ideally not trade him to an NFC team, like the Bears.

"I have no idea how Chicago is going to make this work," Cowherd said. "They don't have a quarterback to give Seattle and they don't have a great draft pick to give Seattle because they made the playoffs."

And now buckle up, cause here is where it goes off the rails.

"Here's how it works, Chicago gives Seattle five first-round picks," Cowherd said.

"Now they may not be great picks if they get Russell Wilson, but they give up five first-round picks. Nobody else is probably going to offer that."

The only problem here, NFL teams can only trade draft picks for the next three drafts at any given time with the lone exception of trades made during the draft. So the most the Bears could give Seattle is three first-round picks, four if the trade is executed sometime between the Jaguars going on the clock and the Bears' 20th-overall pick coming up.

Story continues

It has been reported that the Bears are prepared to offer a "boatload of picks" for Wilson or Texans' Deshaun Watson.

Then Cowherd suggested the Seahawks would be simultaneously working on a trade for a quarterback and singles out the Jets' Sam Darnold, who seems to be on the market. He also cites Carroll gushing about Darnold.

And then he confidently ends with, "very exciting."

He also notes that Seattle isn't concerned about the dead money situation, which many have seen as an obstacle or the specific reason the Seahawks won't trade Wilson.

Again, Cowherd's theory on how it works is impossible from the get-go.

But let's face it, this is exactly what Bears fans want to hear and will cling to through the weekend while they await the St. Patrick's Day festivities. #RussToChicago

Now, the Bears and Seattle could explore a third team to get Seattle a quarterback (if they don't want Nick Foles) or bring more first-round picks into the equation.

But we'll see.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!