Russell Wilson trade: Bears reportedly on Seahawks QB's short list

Schefter: Bears on Russell Wilson's short list if traded originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We’ve talked Deshaun Watson trades. We’ve talked Carson Wentz trades. We’ve talked Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota and Sam Darnold and Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff trades. But now we’re talking about a possible Russell Wilson trade to the Bears? Better believe it.

Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021

There it is: The Bears on a short list for a quarterback with a no-trade clause. I thought I’d never see the day.

Sure there are the obvious reality checks, like “Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade,” or “Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle,” but just to be in the conversation sure is exciting!

While it may still seem unlikely, take a moment to imagine Wilson in a Bears uniform. He’d instantly raise the team’s profile to Super Bowl contenders. Wilson’s addition might even convince a guy like Allen Robinson to sign a potential franchise tag. As arguably the best deep ball thrower in the league, he could help Darnell Mooney become a top-notch explosive play threat. Of course, the attention Wilson demands from opposing defenses could take some pressure off David Montgomery and help him develop as well.

Wilson is a true multiplier, and his effect on the Bears’ offense cannot be overstated. It’s still a pretty big stretch to think he could end up in Chicago. But until this year’s QB carousel comes to a halt, we can have fun dreaming.

