Russell Wilson trade: Bears persistent in pursuit of Seahawks QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If the Seahawks truly make Russell Wilson available for trade— and that’s a very big if— the Bears are reportedly interested in making a deal with Seattle. Very interested.

As rumors buzzed on Twitter about growing tension between Wilson and the Seahawks, Mike Garofolo appeared on Seattle sports talk radio station 950 AM KJR to share what he knew about any potential deal involving Wilson.

“The Bears… would do cartwheels to get Russell Wilson, at this point,” Garofolo said on 950 KJR. “They have been really persistent, from what I’m told, reciprocating the interest. I find it really interesting the way (Wilson’s agent, Mark) Rodgers is playing this one today, because the Seahawks have every intention of keeping Russell Wilson as their quarterback this upcoming season, and then we’ll see where it goes from there. That’s my impression.”

So you’re telling me, if the Seahawks somehow decide to make Wilson available to trade, the Bears have already made it clear they’re ready to do what it takes to get him?!? And if the Seahawks do keep Wilson this season, “then we’ll see where it goes” next season?!? So this pipe dream doesn’t have to die on draft day?!? We can keep it going next year too?!?

The change of heart after the 2021 season might be due to Wilson’s contract. According to Spotrac, if the Seahawks trade Wilson after June 1 this year, they’ll save $19 million towards this year’s cap, but will carry $13 million in dead money this year, and $26 million in dead money next year. If they trade Wilson after June 1, 2022 however, they’ll save $24 million towards the 2022 cap, carrying $13 million in dead money in 2022 and 2023. Wilson becomes an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season, barring a contract extension.

Story continues

If your head’s spinning from all the QB trade rumors today, you’re not alone. Who said an offseason without an NFL combine would be boring?!?

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!