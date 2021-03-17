Russell Wilson trade: Bears offered Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks to Seahawks

New details emerge on which players Bears offered for Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As more details come out about the Bears’ offer for Russell Wilson, it becomes clear that Ryan Pace made a whole lot available to Seahawks GM John Schneider. An early report on Wednesday from Dan Patrick said the Bears offered three first-round picks, a 3rd-round pick and plus two starters, but we didn’t know who those starters were at the time. Now, Jason La Canfora says Pace actually gave Schneider a menu of players to choose from.

As the great @dpshow reported, Bears offered 3 1st and a 3 for Russell Wilson plus players. I'm told Seattle was offered a swath of players to choose from - including Mack and Hicks - with the possibility 1 or more could be dealt. But picks aren't that high and no QB for SEA ... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 17, 2021

It’s worth noting that after the Bears restructured Mack’s contract last week, it would have made it much more difficult to trade him. It’s also worth noting that trade talks are always in flux, so any name Pace provided for Schneider could have been only temporarily available.

In any case, the addition of both Mack and Hicks certainly indicates that the Bears were ready to make a major move to bring in Wilson. However, as we all know by now, the Seahawks told the Bears they weren’t ready to deal Wilson yet, so Pace pivoted and inked Andy Dalton.

