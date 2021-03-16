Russell Wilson trade: Bears helped by Seahawk's interest in Sam Darnold

How Seattle's reported interest in Darnold helps Bears get Russ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Earlier on Monday, Dan Orlovsky suggested a possible three-way trade involving the Seahawks, Bears and Jets, where Russell Wilson would end up in Chicago and Sam Darnold would move to Seattle. That proposition might have been met with eye rolls at first, but according to a new report from the New York Daily News, it might not be that far fetched.

“Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has a high opinion of Sam Darnold and could end up trading for the Jets quarterback if Seattle deals Russell Wilson,” Pat Leonard wrote on Monday.

In addition, Leonard quoted a source in his story, who said, “Keep an eye on Seattle for Darnold.”

The top obstacle many experts see in a possible Bears-Seahwaks trade involving Wilson is that Ryan Pace can’t offer Seattle a clear path to a starting QB. Nick Foles is the only quarterback under contract in Chicago, and it would be tough to sell him as a serviceable starter in Seattle, especially with their porous offensive line. Beyond that, the Bears’ highest pick in the upcoming draft is No. 20 overall, and that alone likely won’t cut it to land a first-round quarterback. Seattle does not have a first-round pick of their own this year (coincidentally they traded it to the Jets for Jamal Adams), so they wouldn’t be able to package two picks to move up without an additional move.

But Seattle’s reported interest in Darnold changes everything. If the Jets QB goes to the Seahawks with three first-round picks, Wilson lands in Chicago, and the Jets can keep the No. 2 overall pick while acquiring Khalil Mack and one of Kyle Fuller or Allen Robinson, it could be a scenario in which all three teams are happy.

“I think he’s really talented without question,” Carroll said via the New York Daily News. “He’s got great throws in him. He’s a real quarterback. He sees things. He makes big plays and big throws in difficult situations because of his talent. It’s just a matter of time. Sam’s going to be a really big-time QB. He’s thrown a lot of balls in three years. He’s had a lot of experience. It will pay off in the long run.”

If these three teams can come together for a blockbuster deal, it just might pay off in the long run for all of them.

