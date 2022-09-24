Russell Wilson on track to pass John Elway on NFL’s all-time TD list

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson moved into 14th place on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdowns list when he threw career touchdown pass No. 294 last week.

With six more touchdown passes, Wilson would tie former Broncos quarterback John Elway (300) to rank 13th on the all-time list. Wilson will pass Elway when he throws his ninth touchdown pass of the season.

Fellow former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (539) ranks third on the all-time list behind Drew Breese (571) and Tom Brady (626).

Here’s a look at the top-15 QBs in the league’s all-time TD list:

1. Tom Brady: 626

2. Drew Brees: 571

3. Peyton Manning: 539

4. Brett Favre: 508

5. Aaron Rodgers: 449

6. Phillip Rivers: 421

7. Dan Marino: 420

8. Ben Roethlisberger: 418

9. Matt Ryan: 368

10. Eli Manning: 366

11. Fran Tarkenton: 342

12. Matthew Stafford: 327

13. John Elway: 300

T-14. Carson Palmer: 294

T-14. Russell Wilson: 294

Wilson’s probably not going to throw six touchdown passes on Sunday, but he could easily hit that number within the next few weeks. After that, he’ll have some work to do to catch up to Matthew Stafford, who already has a 33-touchdown lead to rank 12th on the league’s all-time list.

