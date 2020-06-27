Russell Wilson, Tom Brady called out for impromptu practices with teammates

Just days after NFLPA's medical director Dr. Thom Mayer released a statement advising players to stop working out with one another, some of the NFL's elite signal-callers are under fire for their decision to practice with teammates.

Russell Wilson and Tom Brady shared a number of videos to social media this week working out alongside teammates. Wilson connected with second-year receiver DK Metcalf on pass routes in a video shared to Instagram. Then, the Seahawks duo got in an early sweat session on the beach.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also made it clear nothing would get in the way of him developing chemistry with his new teammates, including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Rob Gronkowski. As many as 12 players have been reported in these workouts.

"Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself," Brady shared in a post quoting Frank D. Roosevelt.

NFLPA advised players to stop group workouts in light of recent spikes in positive COVID-19 testing. Tom Brady still had a group of Bucs players working out today. His Instagram: "No excuses." pic.twitter.com/RUOr6LKhyq — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 23, 2020

Another quote on Instagram from Tom Brady, again practicing with Bucs teammates in Tampa today after NFLPA medical director recommended players not to practice in groups: pic.twitter.com/2wqVT7hN8c — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 25, 2020

Both Brady and Wilson have come under fire for their decision to spend this unique offseason on the practice fields. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio sounded off on the two quarterback's choice to not adhere to the NFLPA's guidelines.

I think that you are basically giving your union the middle finger. You are undermining your union. You are working against the group that is in place to advance your interests. You are hurting their credibility by flaunting it. That's what bothers me the most about it. -- Mike Florio

If you look at Wilson's videos, he and Metcalf are noticeably distant from one another. They are the only two Seahawks players seen participating in a workout since the NFLPA's statement was announced.

The Brady Bunch, however, doesn't appear to be properly following social distancing, despite individuals recently testing positive for the coronavirus at the AdventHealth Training Center.

#Brady Watch: You wanted him. We got him. #Bucs Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans has joined the Brady Bunch this morning at Berkeley Prep. Evans in gray tank with his red shoes. No one is stopping these workouts. @TomBrady @MikeEvans13_ @Buccaneers @rojo @DGO23_ @RobGronkowski @sinjen66 pic.twitter.com/gaoxjQ1jhe — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) June 25, 2020

This year, the NFL canceled all organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamps due to COVID-19. The Seahawks practice facility has also been closed since mid-March, although coaches were recently permitted to re-enter per league protocols.



The first time any NFL player is expected to step back to return to their team's facility is in late July, when training camp begins.





