Russell Wilson ties Tom Brady for most wins by a quarterback through the first 9 seasons

Russell Wilson ties Tom Brady for most wins by a quarterback through 9 seasons

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been on a historic pace in the first nine seasons of his NFL career.

In Sunday’s 37-27 win against the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson kept that momentum going.

The MVP frontrunner completed 27 of 37 passes for 261 yards and zero interceptions and also added four touchdowns.

One of which was too wide receiver D.K. Metcalf that went for 46-yards - making it his 250th career touchdown pass.

Only two other players are on the list ahead of Wilson: Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Peyton Manning.

Only 3 QBs in NFL history have 250 Pass TD over their first 9 seasons:



- Dan Marino

- Peyton Manning

- RUSSELL WILSON pic.twitter.com/8L16Y31uxk — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 1, 2020

Helping the Seahawks move to 6-1 on the season, Wilson added another historical milestone besides the touchdown mark he set.

Wilson has now tied Manning for the most regular-season wins and Tom Brady for the most wins, regular and postseason, in a quarterback's first nine seasons.

What is crazy about this stat is that Wilson still has more regular-season games to go on the schedule. If the Seahawks keep at the pace they are on right now, Wilson may set the record for wins that no other quarterback will be able to reach.

With Jamal Adams making his way back to the field next week against the Buffalo Bills and running back Chris Carson still being evaluated, the sky is honestly the limit for this Seahawks team.

Wilson doesn’t look like he is slowing down in the MVP conversation either.

