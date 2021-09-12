If Russell Wilson’s a chef, he cooked up a high-quality meal on Sunday.

Debuting a new offense under coordinator Shane Waldron, Wilson threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns as the Seahawks defeated the Colts 28-10 to start the 2021 season.

Wilson had three of his touchdowns in the first half, with two of them going to receiver Tyler Lockett. The third TD was a 69-yard bomb to the speedy receiver just before halftime.

Though the teams traded punts and turnovers in the second half, Seattle effectively removed all doubt with Wilson’s 15-yard touchdown to D.K. Metcalf with 6:41 left in the fourth quarter.

Wilson finished with a 152.3 passer rating — just under a perfect mark of 158.3.

The Seahawks averaged 7.2 yards per play to the Colts’ 4.7. Seattle’s defense kept Carson Wentz in check for much of the game. Wentz had a 10-yard touchdown to receiver Zach Pascal in the second quarter. But Wentz and center Ryan Kelly fumbled a snap exchange on fourth-and-1 at the Seattle 31 in the third quarter prevented that key drive from going any further.

Down 18, the Colts also didn’t show enough urgency down the stretch. Though Wentz connected with Pascal for a touchdown with 2:08 left, it took Indianapolis 10 plays and 4:33 to get it. And Wentz was sacked on the two-point conversion attempt, keeping the score at 26-16 with 2:08 left.

Wentz was the league’s most-sacked quarterback in 2020, despite playing only 12 games. He got sacked three times on Sunday — plus the two-point conversion, though that doesn’t count as a sack in the box score.

The Seahawks face the Titans at home next week, while the Colts will stay home to face another NFC West opponent in the Rams.

Russell Wilson throws four touchdowns, Seahawks defeat Colts 28-16 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk