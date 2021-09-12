Russell Wilson’s three touchdowns give Seattle a 21-10 halftime lead

It may be early, but Russ is cookin’.

Seattle’s new offense under coordinator Shane Waldron got off to a good start, with quarterback Russell Wilson throwing three touchdowns in the first half — two of them to Tyler Lockett.

Seattle leads 21-10 at halftime.

Wilson’s third touchdown came just before the break. After the quarterback got sacked to bring up second-and-20, Wilson fired a deep bomb to an open Lockett in the middle of the field. Lockett made the catch then kept his footing to score a 69-yard touchdown.

It was the second time Lockett did a nice job of tracking a deep ball to score, as he caught Wilson’s first completion of the season for a 23-yard touchdown. That capped a nine-play, 81-yard opening drive.

The tight ends then got involved on Seattle’s second possession, with Will Dissly catching a pair of passes for 28 yards. Gerald Everett also caught a pair of passes for 20 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown. His other catch was a tight end screen for 11 yards.

Wilson is 9-of-11 passing for 166 yards with three touchdowns — good for a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

On the other side, the Colts have sustained a few drives, but haven’t gotten too much going offensively. Carson Wentz finished the first half 12-of-16 passing for 114 yards with a touchdown. His first TD pass as a Colt went to Zach Pascal in the second quarter.

The Seahawks will get the ball to start the second half.

