Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson watched Super Bowl LV from the stands after being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for the 2020 season, but he’d prefer to be on the field for that game in the future.

He’d also like to have more of a voice in the construction of the roster that the team will try to ride to the game. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show Tuesday, Wilson was asked if he has much of a voice on that front right now and said “not as much” as he’d like.

Wilson said he thinks those decisions involve the legacy of the team and the player. He said players have a good feel for teammates who love the game and who they can trust, and cited the way the Buccaneers reshaped their roster once they made the move to sign Tom Brady last offseason as an example of how such an approach can work out.

“It think it helps to be involved more. I think that dialogue should happen more often,” Wilson said.

A report on Monday indicated Wilson was particularly unhappy with the team’s pass protection. He took time to compliment teammates like left tackle Duane Brown while saying that it is “important to make sure we do everything we can, including myself” to make sure that there are fewer sacks and disrupted plays because of opposing pass rushes.

The coming weeks will show whether the Seahawks give Wilson more of a voice as he heads into his 10th season. If not, there may be more talk about Wilson heading somewhere with a different way of doing business.

Russell Wilson: I think it helps to be involved more in personnel originally appeared on Pro Football Talk