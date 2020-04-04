Russell Wilson tells Jadeveon Clowney: 'We need you, bro'

Jadeveon Clowney may remain unsigned, but Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has shown he is not unwanted.

The first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft is yet to agree terms with any of the 32 franchises since free agency started last month.

Clowney spent last season with the Seahawks after being traded from the Houston Texans and though he only had three sacks - his lowest total since an injury-hit rookie year - the defensive end forced four fumbles and had two touchdowns via a fumble return and an interception.

The 27-year-old's inconsistent play might have dissuaded some teams, yet Wilson wants the Seahawks to bring him back to Seattle.

Asked if he could "talk some sense into Clowney" during an Instagram live video, Wilson said: "I need you, homie.

"Clowney come back. Don't leave me, don't Clowney, don't leave us. We need you, bro.

"Anyways, Clowney, I love playing with you, bro. Hopefully we get to do it some more - that's what the fans want."