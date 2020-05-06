Russell Wilson staying in shape, honing his ridiculous scrambling with fun drills

Russell Wilson’s biggest strength might be his ability to adjust on the fly and make plays out of thin air.

It’s a rare talent. But it turns out that Wilson’s improvisation is actually something he practices.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback posted a workout video on Wednesday, and it’s pretty fun and impressive:

Winning on my mind. pic.twitter.com/1Vh3zl8ibT — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 6, 2020

It’s all remarkable. The footwork is something you can’t teach (though can apparently practice). His ability to throw accurately from all angles has always been a big part of Wilson’s game.

It’s fun to watch the short clip of Wilson honing all those skills. It’ll be even more fun to see it happen in an NFL game again.

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson is one of the most elusive quarterbacks ever. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

