Russell Wilson after signing Broncos contract extension: 'My goal is to finish my career here'
The Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson have agreed to a five-year, $245 million contract extension. He will receive $165 million guaranteed.
One tough, productive plate appearance by one, the Brewers finally broke down the bullpen of the Pirates
Curry to IR, Harris back, two players brought on to the practice squad
Former Lions QB David Blough to sign with the Vikings practice squad after being released by Detroit
The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday morning.
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
News and notes from around the NFL as the 2022 season draws near.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had [more]
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
Pittsburgh send 2 to IR and sign two back to the 53-man roster.
College football always surprises and with Week 1 at hand, our experts make predictions for the playoff and the rest highs and lows of the season.
The Utah Jazz are trading All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
Alex Leatherwood played both right guard and right tackle with the Raiders. So where did he get his first look with the Bears?
The New York Giants have released inside linebacker Blake Martinez less than a year after the veteran and former defensive captain sustained a torn ACL. The Giants announced the move late Thursday, adding it came after the team was awarded guard/tackle Tyre Phillips off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. Martinez joined the Giants as a free agent in 2020 after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
We take a look at how some of the national media members see the outcome of Ohio State and Notre Dame working out on Saturday. #GoBucks
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers the final iteration of his mock draft for 2022.
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.