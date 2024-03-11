Russell Wilson to sign with Steelers after meeting with Giants

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson revealed late on Sunday night that he intends to sign a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That deal will become official later this week when Wilson is released by the Denver Broncos.

Wilson’s decision to sign with the Steelers comes just days after an “exploratory meeting” with the New York Giants.

Wilson and the Steelers were long deemed a potential fit and the 35-year-old likely saw a clearer path to the starting role in Pittsburgh than he did in New York.

The Giants, for better or worse, remain publicly committed to Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback after he was signed to a four-year, $160 million deal last offseason. He is currently recovering from a neck injury and torn ACL, but general manager Joe Schoen is optimistic he can return in time for training camp.

That won’t preclude the Giants from adding a quarterback or two this offseason — they have been transparent about their need to do so.

Tyrod Taylor is an impending free agent and although the door remains open for him to return, there’s no guarantee that happens.

The Giants also hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire