Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been sidelined due to an injured middle finger sustained in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Geno Smith has replaced him at the position as the Seahawks try to rally in the fourth quarter.

Wilson is officially questionable to return with a finger injury that came when his hand hit the hand of Aaron Donald on the follow through of a pass in the third quarter. The finger appeared to be dislocated and had to be reset with the assistance of a member of the team’s training staff. He made only one throw in the four plays he was on the field for after the injury before giving way to Smith.

Smith promptly came into the game and led Seattle on a 98-yard touchdown drive capped by a 23-yard touchdown pass from Smith to DK Metcalf to pull Seattle within two, 16-14.

It’s already the most extended stretch Wilson has ever missed during his 10-year career in Seattle. He’s missed a snap here or there but has never missed a significant stretch of play.

Russell Wilson sidelined with injured finger as Geno Smith in for Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk